SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Schuylkill County bred horse that finished “In The Money” at last month’s Kentucky Derby looks to make an even bigger mark this weekend.

Fanduel sportsbook lists “Angel of Empire” at seven to two odds to win the Belmont stakes.

It’s one of nine horses set to compete in the last leg of horse racing’s triple crown.

“Angel of Empire” finished third at the Kentucky Derby before skipping the second leg of the Preakness Stakes three weeks ago.

Canadian wildfire smoke forced Thursday’s practice races at Belmont Park to be canceled.

But the race remains scheduled with post time Saturday night at 7:02 p.m.