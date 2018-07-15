‘An Evening With A Star’ Takes Over Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU-TV) – It’s a not so ordinal annual gala put on by a local theater group.

It featured a Broadway star.

At least 100 people, young and old, flooded into the community theater for Saturday’s big event.

“We’re Williamsport and the surrounding community on stage, it’s you. So you supporting us is essentially giving back to yourself,” said Educational Coordinator for Community Theatre League, Seth Sponhouse.

Members of the ‘CTL’ decided that “Evening With a Star” is part of their new fundraising initative, with a twist.

They brought on stage two time Tony nominee Laura Osnes to run through nearly her entire career catalog.

Money raised will go towards programming.

“That includes all of our summer camps, all of our after school programs. All of our main stage production costs as far as costumes and sets and everything that goes along with the production,” said Sponhouse.

In addition to bringing in money, the event helps to bring in members as well.

“It brings a really diverse group of people to the place,” said Steve Aguirre from Lewsiburg.

Especially the next generation.

“To inspire them to be creative and to become artists from a very young age,” said Nash Tawson from Montoursville.

“For me at least it really helped me come out of my shell and come into the person that I’m turning into now,” said Bailey Luna from Montoursville.

As fans cheered on the Broadway star and watched in amazement..they know that being on stage is more than just a hobby..it’s something that gives you skills to take with you everywhere you go.

“It’s very great for you developing yourself as a person and just having that creative outlook,” said Tawson.

“Being part of a team that executes something that you all plan together is really a life skill that you don’t get in a lot of areas,” said Sponhouse.

“Maybe somebodies going through a tough time and they come see a show and they really relate to something and they take something away from what they see,” said Brandy Aguirre from Lewisburg.

Those who came out to “An Evening With A Star” also had a chance to have a private meet and greet with Tony nominee Laura Osnes.