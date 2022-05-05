WILKES BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Ruth’s Place is an emergency shelter for women who find themselves without a place to stay. Their biggest fundraiser of the year is back after going virtual last year due to COVID.

Ruth’s Place has been helping women in the community for almost 20 years.

“Ruth’s Place is the only 24/7 emergency shelter dedicated to serving single women in Luzerne County. We provide emergency shelter and wraparound services to hundreds of women a year providing them with thousands of nights in our shelter,” stated Crystal Kotlowski, NEPA director for volunteers of America Pennsylvania.





The shelter gives women a direct line of help and connects them with others in the community.

“Supporting local efforts in your local community is so important, and with Ruth’s Place, it’s really beautiful for our donors because they’re able to come to Ruth’s Place, visit meet with the women here and see where their money goes. Know that it’s put into a place that is benefiting people in need directly in your community,” explained Kotlowski.

The walk for hope is the biggest fundraiser of the year for ruth’s place and they’re back face to face after going virtual due to COVID.

“The theme for this year’s walk is homelessness is not hopelessness and that’s always the motto around Ruth’s Place,” said Kotlowski

You can register in person at the volunteers of America office on River Street this Saturday and the walk is at 1 o’clock.

“The walk for hope itself is a short walk around downtown. Past a couple of places that people experiencing homelessness need to utilize on a regular basis. That people who don’t use these systems, might not even know they exist,” explained Kotlowski.

But if you can’t make it to the walk this weekend volunteers are welcome to help at the shelter.

“We’ve had art classes, yoga classes you know all different things like that. We’ve had people come in and make dinners. People come in and just spend time with our residents, offer them some support and a friendly face,” stated Kotlowski.

Organizers say the walk will go on rain or shine this Saturday afternoon.