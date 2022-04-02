LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- An egg-cellent children’s event took place this afternoon in carbon county.

BWC Lehighton held its community Easter egg hunt in Lehighton on Saturday.

Thousands of eggs were hidden at the upper park and amphitheater for kids of all ages to search.

Organizations like Care Net of Carbon county participated in the fun as one of its officials read an easter story to kids.

Susan Demara, Director at Care Net of Carbon County was ecstatic at the event.

“This was amazing. Even in spite of it being a little chilly, I could not believe the turnout. There must’ve been at least 200 children alone, it was just packed here.”

After the hunt, families stayed to play games and snack on snow cones despite the chilly temperatures.