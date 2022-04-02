HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – People and Pets posed for the camera on Saturday in Luzerne County.

More than 100 cats, dogs, and children took pictures with the Easter bunny in Hanover Township.

Village pet supplies and gifts hosted the fundraiser today in partnership with Rescue Warriors Cat Rescue.

Rescue Warriors is a foster based rescue organization

The money raised at the event goes toward cat food and medical bills.

Michelle Demich, Director of Rescue Warriors Cat Rescue

“Kitten season is upon us and a lot of newborn kittens are being found now and a lot of phone calls looking for help. We could really use the extra money so if anybody would like to donate to our cause you can look us up on our Facebook page,” said Michelle Demich, Director of Rescue Warriors Cat Rescue

If you didn’t get your photo with the Easter bunny today, Rescue Warriors and Village Pet Supplies and Gifts will host another photo fundraiser on Sunday from 10 a-m to 3 p-m at their Luzerne borough location.