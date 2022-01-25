Amy Schneider claims second all-time consecutive wins title on JEOPARDY!

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Amy Schneider’s JEOPARDY! reign continued Monday as she won her 39th game and became number two on the all-time consecutive wins list.

Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

According to JEOPARDY!, the engineering manager from Oakland, California, winnings now total $1,319,800. Only one other contestant has won more games than Schneider. Ken Jennings, has held the top spot with 74 wins since he set the record in 2004.

Jennings has been hosting JEOPARDY! during Schneider’s streak.

“It still feels unreal,” said Schneider. “Knowing that I had this chance, I was definitely thinking about it. Then Ken said it, and I thought, ‘Alright, I just accomplished this huge thing’ and it was pretty great.”

Monday, Schneider beat the 38-game record set earlier this season by Matt Amodio, who is now number three on the all-time wins list. Schneider and Amodio will face off in the next edition of the Tournament of Champions.

Tune in tonight to watch Schneider’s next game on WBRE at 7:30 p.m.