ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dorney Park and Wild Water Kingdom are gearing up for their 140th season and are looking to fire 2,000 seasonal associates.

As the park prepares to open in May, they will hold a hiring event from February 18th to the 24th to fill open positions like ride operators, food service workers, lifeguards, and many more. The park says this hiring event is one of the largest ever held.

Dorney Park and Wild Water Kingdom offer paid training for all positions as well as flexible schedules and perks like scholarship opportunities, exclusive in-park events, and free admission to any Cedar Fair parks.

For specialized entry-level positions, the park is offering up to $20 an hour. There are also full time positions available that include benefits.

Dorney park will hold their in-person event from February 18th to the 24th and will also hold an online event during that time for those who are unable to make it to the park. For information on the in-person and virtual interviews you can visit the Dorney Park website.