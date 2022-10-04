DALLAS BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bottled water and non-perishable foods will soon be on the way to Florida as the area was hit hard by Hurricane Ian.

AMP Global Strategies set up at the Luzerne Fair Ground for the collection, and the much-needed supplies will be transported by the company this week.

“If you can drop off anything else that’s not you know obviously we got a drop-off today for diapers and wipes for babies. So anything you can think of that, people who literally have nothing right now can use. We will accept that and we will take that down to Florida,” said Volunteer Amanda Faneck.

The collection drive will continue Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Luzerne County Fair Grounds in Dallas Borough.

Then they will head out to Naples and Fort Myers, Florida by Thursday to deliver everything collected to those in need.

Eyewitness News had partnered with their sister station, WFLA, in Tampa to gather donations for Red Cross relief efforts in Ian’s aftermath.