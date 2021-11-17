Amid ammo shortages, Stroudsburg business may ration

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dunkelberger’s Sports Outfitters is a family-owned store in Stroudsburg & Brodheadsville the owner, Jere Dunkelberger, opened the store in 1972.

Dunkelberger tells Eyewitness News that the shortage in ammo has caused them to ration boxes to customers. Depending on the ammo’s stock, he says they may only be allowed to buy one box.





The shortage is now heavily impacting rifle ammunition because of Deer firearm hunting season beginning on the 27th.

Eyewitness News’ Sydney Kostus spoke with Mr. Dunkelberger on how it’s impacting business and with a local hunter who says he’s noticed a short supply of ammo.