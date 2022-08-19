WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— American Water announced an emergency alert at 1:38 pm on August 19 stating there was a main break in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Officials say American Water crews are making emergency repairs in Wilkes-Barre township and affected areas may experience discolored water, low water pressure, or no water at all.

American Water representatives said repairs are expected to take about eight hours.

According to American Water, people experiencing discolored water should only use cold water at the lowest level of the house for three to five minutes until it is clear.

For more information on affected areas, go to American Water’s website or call 1-800-565-7292.