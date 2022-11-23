WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, people will be enjoying some delicious Thanksgiving favorites and a non-profit in Lycoming County is preparing to feed 375 people.

American Rescue Workers in Williamsport have spent days preparing dinners to hand out to anyone who stops by.

The organization has 50 turkeys, a spread of sides, and various desserts to hand out.

Organizers tell Eyewitness News they’re happy to be able to help their community during the holidays.

“Thanksgiving I think is really one of the most important times of the year, where friends, family, organizations are together. And I really would just have that happen here. You know serving the community,” said American Rescue Workers Kitchen Operations Manager Mark Williams.

They’re also welcoming volunteers to help out. People can drive by and pick up their meals from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursday.