American Rescue Workers of Williamsport hand out Thanksgiving dinners

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The American Rescue Workers of Williamsport held a Thanksgiving dinner handout on Thursday, giving out 500 meals.

The volunteers spent most of their morning getting ready and boxing up the meals. The distribution was drive-thru style.

In previous years, only 200 meals were handed out but the ARW saw the increased need from the pandemic.





The volunteers cooked 48 turkeys over multiple days. Also included in the box were mashed potatoes and pie.

Cars lined up at 11:00 a.m. and picked up meals until 2:00 p.m.

