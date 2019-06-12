American Red Cross launches Missing Types campaign

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — World Blood Donor Day is this Friday. The American Red Cross is launching its Missing Types campaign to save lives.

The organization held their kickoff Wednesday morning at Toyota of Scranton. The dealership has been instrumental in helping out the Red Cross by hosting blood drives. Together, they want to raise awareness about the unmet need for blood.

Without the letters “A” and “O”, you can’t spell Toyota of Scranton correctly. Without blood types “A”, “B”, and “O”, you can’t save lives.

“It could be you or me, could be our relatives. Everyone needs blood every single day of the year,” American Red Cross of Northeastern Pennsylvania executive director Bill Goldsworthy said.

Nationwide the American Red Cross is launching its Missing Types campaign. Major brands like Ace Hardware, Oreo, Amazon and others are dropping the blood type letters from their name to bring awareness ahead of World Blood Donor Day.

“Only three percent of the population donating blood. You know, something we do not think about until we have a low level in the hospital, or we are hearing someone needs so many pints of blood or quarts of blood or whatever it might be. All of a sudden you realize, where does that come from?” Toyota of Scranton CFO Patrick Rogers said.

Patrick Rogers has given more than four gallons of blood in his lifetime. He’s committed in helping the American Red Cross’ Northeastern Pennsylvania chapter by providing blood drives at the dealership throughout the year.

“Hopefully someone will see this and if we can just get a little more people out there to donate blood, you know, we will feel like we have done something special,” Rogers said.

According to the Red Cross, blood holds its value just over a month, platelets and plasma only a week.

“There’s a shelf life and it’s a very short shelf life. That’s why we constantly need blood donations,” Goldsworthy said.

The American Red Cross was founded in the 1800’s to help bring supplies and support to soldiers in the field during the Civil War. It’s fitting that World Blood Donor Day landed on Flag Day this year, which is this Friday.

To find a blood drive in your area click here.

