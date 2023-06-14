WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Homes and businesses across the nation will be flying our country’s stars and stripes high in honor of Flag Day on Wednesday.

“There’s nothing better than seeing the great red, white, and blue blowing in the breeze, nothing better,” said Moe Rodzinak.

It’s a day for Americans to honor those who fought for our freedom but also serves as a reminder to dispose of and replace flags with wear and tear.

That’s why the Wilkes-Barre Township American Legion is holding its annual ‘retirement service’ of flags Wednesday.

“The ceremony’s a beautiful ceremony with a burning pit and the pit has to be hot enough to burn all the flags. Any flag that’s thrown onto that pit, has to be destroyed completely,” said Rodzinak.

Hundreds of flags that have been torn or faded over time are dropped off at veterans’ organizations across the region including its location on Chestnut Street.

Wednesday morning legion officials showed up to a mailbox full of them.

Those flags will then be inspected and folded to be retired from service during their ceremony.

The retirement ceremony is one of the dozens taking place in our region, but Rodzinak says if you’re not able to attend, you can still properly dispose of your flag at home.

“People that can’t get the flags or they’re too old, or they’re sickly, or they can’t get the flags to be burned, they could hold their own flag burning ceremony as long as they’re respectful to the flag.”

The American Legion’s ceremony kicks off in Wilkes-Barre Township Wednesday night at 6:30, rain or shine.