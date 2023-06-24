PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Putting a new roof over their heads was the goal for one veteran organization in Luzerne County.

American Legion Post 558 in Wilkes-Barre held a “Raise the Roof Silent Auction” to help raise money for a new roof.

The legion had major roof issues in the past three years. A lack of funds and an inability to host events due to the pandemic did not help.

The auction featured two entire floors of raffle baskets to bid on donated from multiple organizations from around the community, as well as food, refreshments, and a 50/50.

“I grew up in this legion, my father’s a disabled veteran, and my husband’s a disabled veteran with a purple heart. This is a gathering place for the veterans, they come together, they talk about their stories, and they understand each other,” says auxiliary secretary Molly Rosencrans.

The legion’s goal is to raise $80,000 to help with the new roof.