WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, homes and businesses across the nation were flying our country’s stars and stripes in honor of Flag Day.

Pennsylvania is the only state that recognizes it as a legal holiday.

The Wilkes-Barre Township American Legion Post 815 held its annual retirement service of flags.

Locals dropped off flags that needed to be properly disposed of.

Legion officials inspected, folded, and retired them from service during their fifth annual ceremony.

“You notice how careful we are, we have the fire department here everyone grabbing a flag a lot of these people burn flags, were burning them for one of their family members that have died in combat or during the war. It’s a beautiful ceremony and hope that America will always keep this up,” said Moe Rodzinak, Adjutant of the American Legion Wilkes-Barre Township Post 815.

Over 500 flags were collected in the past year.

June 14, 1777, is the day the flag was adopted as the official U.S. Flag.