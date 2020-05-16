American flags placed on graves of veterans in anticipation of Memorial Day

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) It is a day to prepare to honor our veterans on Memorial Day. Volunteers are placing American flags on more than 8,400 graves at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Hanover Township, Luzerne County.







The AMVETS Post 59 organized the event. Volunteers included members of the Hanover Area High School football team.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have the full story on why these folks felt it was so important to spend much of their day here honoring vets on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.