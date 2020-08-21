American Airlines to suspend services to Williamsport Regional Airport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) American Airlines has announced it will suspend service at Williamsport Regional Airport starting October 7th.

Just two days after American Airlines introduced their new flight schedule from Williamsport to Charlotte, the aviation giant announced this airport will be one of 15 they’ll be cutting service to this October.

“We need to recognize that this really is a political ploy by American Airlines to get congress to extend the coronavirus relief act,” said Richard Howell, executive director of the Williamsport Regional Airport.

American Airlines issued a statement Thursday saying they’ll be suspending service to certain markets once CARES Act funding expires this fall. But Howell, while frustrated, believes a positive outcome may still come to pass.

“It’s frustrating but we’ll just have to wait and see. We’re cautiously optimistic. We do have contingency plans for other service if need be.”

A halt in service potentially causing serious ripple effects in the region—with the closest commercial airport over 60 miles away. Williamsport Regional accommodated over 44,000 passengers last year. Lycoming Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jason Fink shares in Howell’s frustrations.

“It’s frustrating because we have no control. We are the pawn that’s being used right now. “

While American cites low numbers out of Williamsport as a factor in its decision, Fink says average capacity for June flights ran at 52 percent — that’s nearly double the average reported by TSA for the month on all domestic travel.

“And so from that aspect of it, we sit back and we look and we go, ‘Okay if we’re running double than what the national average was, then why are you messing with us’” said Fink.

Ultimately, the impetus for change could come from the passengers most affected.

“If you were considering using the Williamsport Airport, if you don’t want to make that drive, if you want something a little more convenient, call your congressman or senator. Let them know how you feel.”

It’s worth mentioning that there’s no guarantee service will resume in November once suspended, as American’s statement indicated. So, everyone here is focusing all their energy to prevent that shutdown in the first place.

Eyewitness News reached out to American Airlines for comment. It referred us to Thursday’s statement.