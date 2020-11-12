American Airlines pulls service from Williamsport Regional Airport

News

by: Sean Coffey

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — American Airlines announced Thursday morning they are pulling service from Williamsport Regional Airport, effective immediately.

American Airlines had previously suspended service effective October 7, citing low enplanements. The airport director says it was directly related to the airline’s attempts to receive a second wave of CARES Act funding.

The airport is currently engaging with other commercial providers for new service but it will likely be months before an agreement is struck.

