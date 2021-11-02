American Airlines landing larger planes at AVP

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some good news for those who fly out of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. You could now find yourself on a larger aircraft.

“It felt like I was going to a big airport, it felt really nice,” said Jessup resident Maxine Rogers.

Larger plane and jet service is attractive to travelers.

“Without having to spend the money to drive to Allentown or Newark or the city,” said John Mason who is a resident of Hancock New York.

It’s now an option on two of four American Airline flights to the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport from Wilkes-barre Scranton International Airport. The reason behind the upgrade to partial mainline services.

“Every seats been packed,” said Carolina Beach resident Steven Rean.

“The planes are full,” said AVP’s Executive Director, Carl Beardsley.







Beardsley says on average about 90 percent of seats on departing flights are full. The demand is good news for AVP.

“If we can show them that this markets profitable and that we have good support of customers then they are going to give this airport AVP a serious look,” said Beardsley.

American Airlines’ maiden voyage of the airbus a, 319 aircraft to AVP, arrived just before 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Maxine rogers from Jessup says she was pleasantly surprised to be on a larger plane.

“It was bigger and it was up to date and it’s funny because I was just counting the seats as I was kinda getting off,” said Rogers.

There are 128 seats up for grabs if you’re booking a flight. The aircraft has 52 more seats than the Canadair regional jet 900.

Which is a perk for frequent business travelers like Mason who says he prefers some space in the air.

“it’s much more relaxing when you’re traveling for business to get some work done in a nice environment rather than being packed in like a can of sardines,” said Mason.

American will also upgrade its equipment between AVP and Chicago O’Hare beginning Wednesday.