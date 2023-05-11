EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Grab your cowboy hats and cowboy boots! The biggest night in country music kicked off Thursday night.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards are in Texas at the Ford Center and Eyewitness News Alyson Price breaks down “Country Music’s Biggest Party of the Year,”

Dolly Patron and Garth Brooks will host the award show.

Both Patron and Brooks have been in the country music scene for decades, with their knowledge of the industry, talent, and humor, it’s safe to say the duo will put on a great show.

This is Patron’s second consecutive year hosting the event and Brooks first time hosting an award show.

Leading the pack in nominations, we have Hardy with seven nominations.

Right at his heels is Lainey Wilson with six nominations.

Luke Combs, Kane Brown, and Cole Swindell are tied with five nominations each.

Also important to note, Miranda Lambert received her record-breaking 17th Female Artist of the Year nomination. She passes Reba Mcentire, who held the record at 16.

Some other singers nominated include Kelsea Ballerini, Carrie Underwood, and Jordan Davis.

And of course, the social media world is in a frenzy wondering if Ballerini will bring actor and boyfriend Chase Stokes to yet another country carpet.

The pair made their couple’s Red Carpet Debut at the CMT Awards in April.

Almost as big as the nominees and red carpet are the performances.

A mix of new-school and old-school collide Thursday on stage in Texas.

Jason Aldean, Cody Johnson, Jo Dee Messina, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, and Bailey Zimmerman are just a few of the big names scheduled to take the stage.

Dolly Parton will also take the stage to premiere the lead single from her highly-anticipated rock album.

Wallen was set to perform at the awards. However, due to strict doctors’ orders, he is on vocal rest for the next six weeks and has not only scrubbed his performance but also multiple concerts. Wallen was nominated for two awards.

The Academy’s Entertainer of the Year category has expanded from five to seven nominees.

Additionally, Songwriter of the Year is now split into two categories, Songwriter of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year.

Also, Video of the Year has been expanded into visual media of the year to include additional formats of visual content.

To watch the AMC, the event was streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Eyewitness News Alyson Price will have a full recap of the fashion and winners for Friday on Eyewitness News First at Four.