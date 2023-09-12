SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police report that an ambulance responding to a gunshot victim, crashed and sent three to the hospital.

According to Captain Dennis Lukasewicz of the Scranton Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of New York Street, Saturday around 10:00 p.m.

Captain Lukasewicz tells 28/22 News the shooting was a self-inflicted gunshot and the victim was an 80-year-old woman. Then the ambulance the woman was riding in was involved in a crash on Mulberry Street and North Webster Avenue, stated Lukasewicz.

The victim, EMT, and driver of another car were all taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.