Amber Alert Issued Out of Crawford County in Western PA

Dawyson Marie Wright

VERNON TOWNSHIP, CRAWFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Vernon Township Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for 2 year old Dawyson Marie Wright. She has brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a pink and a blue Levi’s shirt, and pink pajama pants. She was last seen in the area of 18096 Turner Road Meadville, Crawford County, PA .

She was reported abducted by her father Travis Allen Wright, who is believed to be driving a 1988 Chevrolet Pickup Z71, red in color with a black hood, bearing PA registration number ZKV0618.

Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately contact the police by calling 911.