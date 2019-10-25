Amber Alert Issued Out of Crawford County in Western PA

News
Posted: / Updated:
Dawyson Marie Wright

VERNON TOWNSHIP, CRAWFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Vernon Township Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for 2 year old Dawyson Marie Wright. She has brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a pink and a blue Levi’s shirt, and pink pajama pants. She was last seen in the area of 18096 Turner Road Meadville, Crawford County, PA .

She was reported abducted by her father Travis Allen Wright, who is believed to be driving a 1988 Chevrolet Pickup Z71, red in color with a black hood, bearing PA registration number ZKV0618.

Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately contact the police by calling 911.

Travis Allen Wright

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos