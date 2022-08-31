READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Reading City Police Department is searching for Janae Kalia-Henry who was reported to be abducted by an unknown man.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Kalia-Henry, 13, was last seen in the area of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading City around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Janae Kalia-Henry

Police believe that Kalia-Henry was abducted by an unknown man and last seen traveling in a silver Chevrolet Traverse with a PA registration.

Kalia-Henry is described as an African American girl, 5’1 with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a red shirt with pink and purple pants.