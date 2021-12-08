Amber Alert issued for missing Philadelphia girl

PHILADELPHIA, PHILADELPHIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing girl out of Philadelphia.

Sahara Little was last seen in the 5600 block of Greene Street. She is described as 6-years-old, stands 4′ tall, 80 pounds.

Little is said to last be seen wearing a pink coat with a fluffy hood, tan pants and sneakers.



PHOTOS COURTESY OF PSP

The abductor is currently unknown but is said to be driving a burgundy Scion TC with Pennsylvania Registration LKV-1067.

Police ask that you call 911 if you see the child or car.