Amber Alert issued for missing child in Pennsylvania

Posted: / Updated:

ELKINS PARK, MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The PA State Police have issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for 7-year-old Giselle Torres. Police say she was last seen at 2:18 p.m. on Montgomery Ave. in Elkins Park, PA and was reportedly abducted by 41-year-old Juan Pablo Torres.

According to the report, she is a Hispanic female who is 4’0″ tall with brown eyes, brown hair, and was last seen wearing a white tank top and purple tights. Juan Pablo Torres is a Hispanic male who is 5’4″ tall and 160lbs, has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing body armor, a facemask and glasses and driving a Dodge Charger of unknown registration believed to be either black or white in color.

Police say to call 911 with information or Cheltenham Township Police Department at 215-885-1600.

The report can be found here and more information can be found at www.amber.pa.gov.

