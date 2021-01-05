UPDATE: Amber alert canceled for 4-year-old girl last seen in Erie County

UPDATE: According to PA State Police, Connor has been located and is safe. The AMBER Alert is canceled.

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Aurora Connor.

Connor was last seen at her home on Sciota Rd. in Corry, Erie County.

According to PSP, Connor was reportedly abducted by 20-year-old Cheyenne Redmond and 40-year-old Brian Slidell. The two are believed to be traveling in a grey two-door Honda with damage to the front bumper.

Amber Alert. Call 911 if Seen. pic.twitter.com/hiKcrNhjqD — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) January 5, 2021

Pennsylvania State Police ask you to call 911 with any information.