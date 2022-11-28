SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A lot of people look at Cyber Monday as a way to find great deals on holiday shopping. But for many, it can be a way to give back to charity.

People have been saving their money for the biggest online shopping day of the year Cyber Monday. But what if there was a way you can get your holiday deals and help a charitable organization?

“This is something that amazon does in order to be able to give back to its community, so we’re just honored and thrilled to be part of that,” stated Sarah Drob CEO of United Cerebral Palsy of Northeastern PA.

For some, Amazon Smile offers a feel-good shopping experience. It’s a way to donate .5 percent of eligible purchases to a charity of choice, a local non-profit being one of the options.

With over one million local and national charitable organizations, Amazon Smile has made it easier than ever to support the united cerebral palsy of Northeastern Pennsylvania and other organizations at no additional cost to you.

“The great thing about amazon smiles is that that comes from amazon’s foundation. So the people who are just signing up for it, it’s not even, not any money coming from them,” explained Drob.

After serving northeastern pa for about 70 years, UPC is extremely grateful when the community gives back.

“Any resources that come into this organization are tremendously appreciated and go to support the people we support,” stated Drob.

All donations go towards helping people with disabilities through different UPC programs.

“I can assure people that money that comes here stays here and it supports people in our community so that they can build and lead the lives, you know, that they want to,” said Drob.

Amazon Smile has donated over 377 million dollars to charity and you can be a part of that by checking out the Amazon Smile website.