Amazon Driver Suspected of Package Theft in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Holiday package thefts are nothing new. But according to Wilkes-Barre Police, an unlikely “porch pirate” is said to have stolen a package from a house on Laird Street.

According to the release, the victim reported around 10:30pm Monday that she had a package delivered to her home by UPS earlier in the day.

Later in the afternoon, an Amazon delivery driver dropped off two packages and as he was leaving, he allegedly took the package that was delivered earlier by UPS and left with it.

Police say the incident was caught on video by the victim’s surveillance cameras.

Charges will be filed upon identifying the Amazon Driver.