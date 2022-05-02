EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Now, even your four-legged friend has a reason to wait for the delivery van. To kick off “National Pet Month”, Amazon launched its first-ever “Amazon Pet Day” to offer deals on many products used by pet owners.

The 24-hour event kicked off on Monday, offering deals for pet owners all while contributing to local shelters. According to Amazon’s website, “Amazon is committed to improving the health and happiness of all furry friends and has teamed up with Bissel to donate $100,000 to local shelters in celebration of Amazon Pet Day on May 2.”

You can check out deals on Amazon’s website and read more about the new initiative.