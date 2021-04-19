Alpha Recycling chooses Monroe County for new plant, creating 30 new jobs

STROUDSBURG BOROUGH, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Alpha Recycling selected Pennsylvania as a new site for a processing center, the Wolf administration announced Monday.

The site will expand its operations and create a new processing center in Stroudsburg Borough. The company says this will create 30 new full time jobs. The company located a site in Stroudsburg, owned by Re-Earth of Stroudsburg, Inc., that has three 4,000-square-foot buildings.

The project includes the construction of a 20,000-square-foot addition to one of the three existing structures, along with renovations to all three buildings.

The project will bring a new industrial investment opportunity to Monroe County, the Wolf administration said.

“This project will further cement our commonwealth’s reputation as a great place to do business and will provide Alpha Recycling with access to all the resources it needs to continue growing,” said Governor Wolf.

Alpha Recycling is one of North America’s largest processors of catalytic converters. The company also purchases and processes other scrap metals such as rims, starters, alternators, AC compressors, batteries, aluminum copper and more.