EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Beginning Friday, part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closing for the weekend.

Almost 40 miles of the Northeast Extension will be closed, in both directions, for a construction project.

The closure begins at exit 74 in Carbon County and extends to the Lehigh Valley Interchange, which is Exit 56. The detour is a total of 65 miles.

Both lanes will close at 9:00 p.m., Friday night, and will not re-open until 4:00 a.m. on Monday.