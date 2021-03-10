Allentown woman sentenced for attempting to defraud government, identity theft

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced charges Tuesday against an Allentown woman for attempting to defraud the government along with committing aggravated identity theft.

Marien Torres-Acevedo, 38, plead guilty for conspiring to defraud the government between January 2015 and July 2016. The judge says Torres-Acevedo obtained fraudulent U.S. Treasury checks by stealing victims’ identities and using those stolen identities to file false tax returns that earned significant refunds.

Torres-Acevedo then cashed those checks at various check cashing businesses in Pennsylvania. She admitted that between $550,000 and $1.5 million in losses occurred as a result.

Torres-Acevedeo also admitted to creating fake social media communications that appeared to be threatening her and her family. She provided them to investigators but they were able to trace the communications back to Acevedo.

She has been sentenced to 75 months in prison and must pay $857,729.65 in restitution, according to court paperwork. Torres-Acevedo is a citizen of the Dominican Republic and faces deportation at the end of her sentencing.

Torres-Acevedo’s co-defendant, Francisco Rodriguez-Polanco, and another co-conspirator,

Julio Polanco Suarez, both pleaded guilty to similar offenses.

Rodriguez-Polanco was sentenced to 54 months of imprisonment, while Suarez awaits sentencing. Another third co-conspirator, Alfred LiPuma, 81, was previously sentenced to three years of probation and paid $2.1 million in restitution and fines.