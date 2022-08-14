BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Crowds attending Musikfest in Bethlehem, PA, were seen fleeing the festival due to what police are calling a shooting.

According to WFMZ 69, Lieutenant DiLuzio of the Bethlehem Police Department confirmed there was a shooting at the festival on August 13.

As of right now, investigators have not released a written statement to the media as to what happened at the festival.

The video below shows crowds fleeing from the festival as law enforcement approached the scene.

Courtesy of WFMZ

The official Musikfest Facebook page said this was an isolated incident at the festival.

As a precaution, Musikfest officials shut down the event for the night, but the City of Bethlehem authorized the festival to continue at noon on August 14.







The Bethlehem Police Department is investigating this incident.