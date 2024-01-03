SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The alleged mastermind of a multi-million dollar theft ring is locked up Wednesday.

Nicholas Dombek surrendered to authorities in Scranton Tuesday. The man from Thornhurst is accused of swiping rare art and sports memorabilia in Lackawanna County and around the country.

The loot included Andy Warhol and Jackson Pollock paintings stolen from the Everhart Museum in Scranton and nine World Series rings and other items belonging to Yankee Hall of Famer Yogi Berra.

The Everhart Museum says they’re happy to have some justice.

“There is a sense of relief that it is tied up so we’ll keep an eye on what’s going to be happening in the courts. But for the most part, we’re just glad that the case is coming to a close,” said Everhart Museum CEO Tim Holmes.

Dombek was the last of nine suspects to face charges in the theft ring.