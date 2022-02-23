Alleged Hazleton drug dealer ‘White Boy’ arrested for second time in one month

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An alleged drug dealer in Hazleton has been arrested for the second time in one month.

According to Hazleton Police, Julius Perfect “White Boy” Freeman was taken into custody by police after he supposedly discarded multiple packets of suspected fentanyl in the back of a police vehicle when he was previously arrested.

Freeman was taken into custody previously on January 18 for drug-related charges.

Freeman was arraigned on charges of tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other related charges.

Freeman was taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility after being denied bail.