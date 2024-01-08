Man arrested in Lehman Township pleaded guilty to similar charges In New York

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is facing charges of impersonating a police officer in Lehman Township.

Police arrested 46-year-old Paul Dolan just days before Christmas.

According to officers, Dolan was arrested after receiving a complaint from a woman who was approached by him after she got a flat tire on Old Route 115 near Church Road in Lehman Township.

Dolan said he was a police officer, and that he had been in the military, serving overseas.

After investigating, police determined that none of this was true.

28/22 News spoke with one couple who claimed they had an unusual experience with the same man just weeks before his arrest.

Dolan was arrested on December 23 after police said he impersonated a police officer on Old Route 115 near Church Road in Lehman Township.

On Sunday, the Lehman Township Police Department’s Facebook page put out a post identifying Dolan and his vehicle.

“As soon as we saw the picture we were like wow, we knew exactly where we recognized him from,” said Kingston resident Chelsea Brown.

Six weeks ago in the early evening, Chelsea and her partner Robert were walking their dog on Zerby Avenue in the borough of Kingston when they saw a man who they believed to be Paul Dolan behaving unusually. He was walking near a local bar.

They say he appeared to be under the influence of something.

Dolan was on the phone when the two locked eyes with him from across the street.

“He told us that he was in pursuit and that there was a dangerous person on the loose and told us to go back into our houses, not very nicely either,” Chelsea explained.

Brown says her first reaction, was fear.

“But not fear of like this dangerous person, he said was on the loose, but fear of this man,” Chelsea added.

They said there were no cop cars, caution tape, or police. Just a man who they’ve identified as Dolan, behaving strangely. They say he continued to order the two to get into their house.

Chelsea’s partner, Robert asked to see Dolan’s badge.

“He didn’t wanna give me his badge number. He just wanted to keep coming at me,” Robert said.

The two said they did not report the incident to police because they thought it was isolated and that the man was under the influence of something.

Just weeks after this occurred, according to court documents on December 13, 2023, Dolan approached a different woman with a flat tire just miles away in Lehman Township.

He was in an unmarked blue vehicle holding a police radio. He stated that his emergency lights did not work in his vehicle and that he was working undercover.

After investigating, Lehman Township Police learned that this information was false, and he was arrested on December 23, 2023.

A search warrant for Dolan’s vehicle was issued and executed following his arrest. In his vehicle, investigators found stolen police gear, drugs, and several weapons.

28/22 News did some investigating of our own and confirmed with the Nassau County New York Clerk of Courts that Dolan pled guilty back in 2004 to felony criminal impersonation.

“The fact that anybody can just walk around impersonating a cop. Especially for years on end. That’s just. It’s scary,” Chelsea said.

Dolan is being charged with impersonating a public servant, driving without a license, theft, drug and weapon charges, and receiving stolen property. He is awaiting trial.

The Lehman Township Police Department is asking anyone who has been a victim of Dolan to reach out to them by emailing Officer Ed Weidow.