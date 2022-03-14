Alleged drug dealer known as ‘A’ arrested for selling in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday, officers from Scranton Police’s Special Investigations Division (SID) arrested a man on drug trafficking charges.

According to a news release, police arrested Shawn Tyrell Nelson, 36, on Prospect Avenue in Scranton, for selling heroin and methamphetamine in and also around the City of Scranton.

SID officers say they received word that illegal drug deals were happening by someone known as ‘A.’ Officers say during the investigation they identified ‘A’ as Shawn Nelson.

Police say after undercover officers purchased heroin from Nelson, SID was then able to secure a warrant for Nelson’s arrest.

According to law enforcement police watched Nelson in a vehicle on Prospect Avenue, where officers then placed him under arrest, without incident, Monday.

Officers say they found a total of 16 grams of heroin, fentanyl, crystal meth, cocaine, and crack. along with packing materials and a digital scale (pictured below).

Courtesy: Scranton Police Department

Nelson is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of communication facility and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say Nelson is currently on Pennsylvania State Parole from a previous drug arrest and is waiting to be arraigned on the charges.