‘All Together Now!’ musical fundraiser at the Ritz in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Theaters around the world are collaborating for a global fundraiser.

The Cyber School at the Ritz in downtown Scranton is one of 2,500 venues around the world participating in a performance Friday called, “All Together Now!”

The performance is part of a fundraiser which will feature songs from some of history’s most famous shows.

“In this show, we get to all come together, which is really, really cool. We get to perform alongside our teachers, rather than just being just us, and them watching us,” said Kylie Jenkins, Jessup senior.

The students range from grades 3-12 coming from all over Northeastern Pennsylvania to take part.

“One of the top licensing companies for musical theaters, it’s called Musical Theater International, recognized that a lot of theaters clearly have been struggling through the pandemic,” explained Sheri Melcher, CAPAA Cyber Campus at the Ritz. “Many of the theaters have been dark for almost eighteen months. We’re just now opening the doors back up, and welcoming audiences in, but it has been a trying time.”

“It’s a great opportunity because not a lot of chances you’ll have to be able to perform big numbers, big Broadway numbers like these. So having the opportunity to perform them in this kind of event really can open up a lot of actors to a whole new possibility that they didn’t even know they can sing,” stated Dylan Ofner, Carbondale sophomore.

The cast also appreciates the fact that they get to perform in a location that has been entertaining patrons for nearly 125 years.

“There is so much history just in the building. It is crazy to think about. Now I’m performing on this stage with so many amazing people who have performed here. Before this, I was at school, in church basements, you know, so it is really an honor to be able to perform on a stage where so many historic and talented people have performed,” said Margo Hillmann, Milford freshman.

‘All Together Now!’ Is being performed at the Ritz theatre in Scranton this Friday at 7 p.m.