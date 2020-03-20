All Pennsylvania Turnpike plazas open

PENNSYLVANIA (WBRE/WYOU) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has reopened all 17 of its service plazas as of 7:00 A.M. Friday.

Restrooms inside all of the service plazas are open for 24 hours. The outdoor portable toilets will remain in place at the service plazas for approximately one week.

Limited food options are available from 8:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.

As a reminder, the Pennsylvania Turnpike is not accepting cash or credit cards for toll payments at this time at its ticket system interchanges during the coronavirus pandemic.

Toll payments are processed by E-ZPass transponders.

All those with special hauling permits for overweight/over-dimensional vehicles (Class 9) will still be able to travel the PA Turnpike. However, they must follow modified procedures during the temporary all-electronic tolling period. All customers in this category must print and carry a hard copy of the approved permit.

Tolling personnel at designated interchanges will be available to assist with the appropriate lane assignments. All haulers must apply for a permit within two weeks of the anticipated travel day.



All scheduled construction projects have been halted at this time to keep customers moving, as well as, to limit worker interaction.

Prior to traveling on the PA Turnpike, customers should visit PATurnpike.com for updated information on any operational changes due to COVID-19.