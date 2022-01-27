All Pa. counties sign on to $26 billion global opioid settlement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In the last year alone, an average of 14 Pennsylvanians died a day from an overdose, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. So, how is the Commonwealth responding?

As of Jan. 27, all 67 counties in the state have agreed to join an opioid settlement that would bring up to $232 million in 2022 to help families and individuals find treatment and help those suffering from substance abuse.

“Every community in Pennsylvania has been touched by the opioid crisis, it has ravaged our towns, our families, and our state. This historic agreement has now received the support of all 67 counties and many local governments across the state,” said AG Shapiro.

Pennsylvania has been one of the lead states in negotiating the $26 billion global settlement with Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen—the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors—and Johnson & Johnson. The settlement requires significant industry changes that will help prevent a future opioid crisis in addition to the funds.

With this support, the Commonwealth is on track to receive the full $1.07 billion. This funding can start serving communities as early as April, to jumpstart programs and to start boosting staffing to save lives for those who struggle with opioid addiction.

AG Shaprio, along with the attorneys general of North Carolina, Tennessee, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio led the negotiations of this agreement.