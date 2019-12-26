All-clear given after Wayne County Courthouse Evacuation

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The all-clear has been given after the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office called for the evacuation of the courthouse Thursday morning.

The evacuation was ordered after a caller told the 911 center there was a bomb in the courthouse.

The sheriff’s office, Honesdale Police, and Pennsylvania State Police searched for the caller while units also swept the courthouse. Nothing suspicious was found.

Employees were moved to the Honesdale Senior center to keep warm while police swept the courthouse.

The Honesdale Borough Police Department is running the investigation into who made the call to 911.