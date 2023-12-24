PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While it may not be the Polar Express, dozens of people climbed aboard the still magical train for Christmas Eve.

The Reading and Northern Railroad offered holiday train rides Sunday from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Regional Railroad Station in Pittston.

Listening to holiday music and dressed in Santa hats, children and families rode inside the toasty Santa train.

They also received a special gift from Santa Claus himself before setting out for his big night.

People were able to purchase their tickets before or at the event.

For one mom and her family, these kinds of moments are meant to last a lifetime.

“I’m hoping for some Christmas memories. My three older girls are here too so we are just trying to pack in the Christmas spirit right before my oldest goes to college next year. I think it’s something that kids will remember forever and I know when I was a kid I wanted to do something like this, but I never had a chance,” said Clarks Summit resident Molly Hirtz.

The train rides were 80 minutes round trip. This is the first year Reading and Northern in the Pittston area offered such an event.