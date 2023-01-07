WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania American Water has issued an alert for parts of Wilkes-Barre for a water main break.

According to Pennsylvania American Water, the water main break began at 9:00 a.m. on Scott Street, Pearl Street, Conyngham Street, and Wilkes-Barre Boulevard.

Courtesy of American Water Works Service Company, Inc.

As of 5:00 p.m., officials predict the repairs will be done around 6 p.m.

When service is restored, American Water says customers could experience discolored water. They recommend customers with discolored water run cold water through the tap at the lowest level of the house for three to five minutes.

Eyewitness News will update this article as more information is made available.