LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — All eyes will be on the sky this weekend for The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow in Long Pond.

Thousands of people are getting ready to come out to the Pocono raceway to enjoy the show.

Eyewitness News spoke to Blue Angel Commander Alexander Armatas Thursday about the extensive amount of practice that goes into this kind of show.

“We’ll basically spend about an hour doing what we call circle and arrival maneuvers where we look for checkpoints, visual checkpoints on the ground, and make sure that everything is safe and everything is in the right location.”

The airshow is set to take place Saturday and Sunday, Seven Blue Angel F-18s and two U.S. Air Force F-22s just waiting to put on an incredible performance.

“We’re a little bit accustomed to seeing some spectacular things happen.. This was next level.”

Ricky Durst is the Senior Marketing Director with Pocono Raceway, he says he got a glimpse of the show that made him speechless.

“It was just mind-bending to see what these elite fighter pilots can do in these machines. I think people are just going to be spellbound by what they’re capable of.”

He says planning an event like this takes a lot of moving parts and logistics, but he’s glad to fill the raceway stands, as well as the region with thousands of visitors to the Poconos.

“It’s important for us to be a good partner, a good neighbor, and to see some of those smaller businesses thriving, to see our restaurants filled, to see our resorts filled,” said Durst.

The Pocono Raceway opens at 11 am on Saturday, and the show kicks off at 1 am.