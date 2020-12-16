Airports canceling flights in anticipation of snowstorm

AVOCA, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With a week left before one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, the anticipated snow is canceling flights.

With just a few hours away from a snowstorm making its way into our area, four flights have been canceled, three arrivals and one departure.

If you’re expecting a family member or friend to make a return to NEPA from Chicago or Charlotte, it won’t happen today.

Plus, if you plan to take American Airlines at 3:00 pm at the airport Wednesday afternoon, the last departing flight at AVP, that flight has also been canceled.

Tomorrow’s schedules are up in the air when it comes to cancelations. Especially for the airport’s first day providing services to Dulles International near Washington DC.

Groundskeepers at the airport plan to keep up with the snow as it falls to make sure the runway is cleared for emergency purposes.

