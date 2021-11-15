Airport workers react to plane crash as investigation continues in Luzerne County

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As the investigation into the small plane crash continues, the workers where the plane is based are reacting to the crash.

Officials here say they could not comment on the investigation, but say they were relieved to know that the two people on board survived the crash.

The investigation is being led by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), officials say.

