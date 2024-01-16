AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drivers weren’t the only ones impacted by Tuesday’s snow, thousands of people planning to hit the sky across the country are dealing with delays or cancellations.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, travelers filled the inside of the Wilkes-Barre / Scranton International Airport, eager to check in and get to their destination.

No delays were seen at AVP but planes weren’t the only things in the sky, there was also snow, and lots of it.

“Thirty-five years, thirty-five seasons and there’s not a storm that gets old really. It’s just something new here every time.”

Bob Grunza is the airport superintendent, handling all things operations out here on the airfield.

He says as soon as they hear of a snowstorm, they jump into action when it comes to planning, for both staff and materials.

“It’s not only the scheduled aircraft. We have general aviation aircraft, so we have to be open for no matter what aircraft needs to either land or take off from here.”

The snow adds an extra step of de-icing for planes and keeps crews busy in 20-foot-long plows clearing the runway.

Unlike the roads where salt is used, Grunza says they lay down an FAA-approved chemical to melt the snow.

Using technology that reads the temperature and condition of the ground.

“As it’s getting colder, we know when we have to treat it. It also tells us if there’s frost or rain or wet, any condition on the runway so that helps a lot too.”

He says non-stop communication is key when on the airfield (nat of radio) – where they work to keep the crews and passengers safe.

“Have some comfort in knowing that we are doing everything we can hours before the snow even starts to fly.”

Airport officials say if you have a flight to catch today – make sure to check that your flight is on time before heading to the airport.