Airlines make over $1 billion in bag fees in first quarter

Baggage fees continue to be big business for airlines.

The federal government reports that airlines made nearly $1.3 billion on baggage fees. And that’s just in the first three months of this year alone.

American Airlines took in the most for its baggage fees, more than $317,000 in the first quarter. On the other end is Southwest, the world’s largest low cost carrier.

It earned a little more than $12,000 for extra baggage. Unlike most carriers, Southwest usually does not charge for the first two checked bags.

