WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Millions of people are expected to fly this holiday season. Among them will be those with disabilities who need extra help.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport can be a busy place, especially this time of year. Thanks to something relatively new there, it’s also a less difficult place to be for air passengers with hidden disabilities.

It’s thanks to what’s called the Sunflower Lanyard Program.

“It’s been really successful. The public has really embraced it and we’re thrilled to have it,” said Eve Hennigan, Executive Assistant of the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport.

The program provides sunflower lanyards to be worn by passengers with hidden disabilities.

“All our staff has been trained to look out for the lanyard which tells them these people might need some extra time,” Hennigan explained.

“Arriving and being there, with the properly trained staff it makes an incredible difference taking us on and off the flights,” Paralyzed Veterans of America National Vice President, Josue Cordova said.

During the flight is another story, according to the organization Paralyzed Veterans of America. For starters, single-aisle planes prevent a passenger in a wheelchair from reaching the restroom.

“Knowing that there is no lavatory available for me to use to where when I travel, I’ll have to sometimes dehydrate myself up to 24 hours before I depart just in the case that I need to use a rest room that will help maybe prevent that from happening,” Cordova explained.

It’s a big problem but Cordova says not the only one.

“Another thing that we face is damaged, destroyed, damaged lost or misplaced wheelchairs that happen, sadly, so many times,” Cordova added.

Paralyzed Veterans of America wants Congress to amend the Air Carrier Access Act of 1986 which made it illegal for airlines to discriminate against passengers because of their disability.

“We don’t want to be ignored. This cannot be ignored. We need that change now to make accessible air travel for everyone,” said Cordova.

In the meantime, Hennigan offers this advice.

“Call the airlines. Let them know you have mobility issues. They have a special service desk that will reach out to you before you travel,” Hennigan said.

Paralyzed Veterans of America is calling on the public to sign an online petition urging congress to amend the Air Carrier Access Act.